MAXIMISING CORPORATE TRAVEL SPEND HAS NEVER BEEN SO EASY
A simple way to manage discounted corporate travel, create partnerships, and reduce costs
ARE YOU A BUSINESS OR AN ASSOCIATION?
3 easy steps to launch a tender
2 clicks to get hotels bid their lowest prices
1 moment to accept the deal
Find “better available rates”

CREATE YOUR FREE RFP
ARE YOU AN ACCOMMODATION PROVIDER?
Increase your corporate business
Receive new business
Manage your RFPs online
On-line access to your details

MANAGE YOUR RFPS

Key Benefits

  • Easiest creation of hotel RFP in the industry
  • Side by side bench marking of hotel offers
  • Back office support with your target hotels, worldwide
  • Search 340,000 hotels by map or location

get the best
for your
company

RFPmaker
Express

Free corporate RFP trial at one location
Unlimited RFP, unlimited locations

999 € / year

Easy interface, negotiate hotel rates in one location, upgrade to more locations easily.


Create free RFP


rfp maker
enterprise

Unlimited RFPs in multiple locations, GBTA-compliant, tailored Serviced package available for back office support and program management


get a quote

WHAT OTHERS THINK





In 2017 we used RFPmaker to tender the LEO Pharma 2-year global hotel program. We were quite happy with their services and the back-office support driving the bidding process. RFPmaker were acting with a high degree of dedication to the task and took responsibility for engaging with hotels in order to onboard hotels into the tender.

Jens Liltorp - Category Manager, Travel & Meetings at LEO Pharma



Jysk Head office worked with RFPmaker.com on a 7000 room night tender: "For us it is a great system and we love using it. It was really easy to set up and very quick. We have been able to obtain good savings for our stay"

Troels Larsen