Key Benefits

In 2017 we used RFPmaker to tender the LEO Pharma 2-year global hotel program. We were quite happy with their services and the back-office support driving the bidding process. RFPmaker were acting with a high degree of dedication to the task and took responsibility for engaging with hotels in order to onboard hotels into the tender.
Jens Liltorp - Category Manager, Travel & Meetings at LEO Pharma
Jysk Head office worked with RFPmaker.com on a 7000 room night tender: "For us it is a great system and we love using it. It was really easy to set up and very quick. We have been able to obtain good savings for our stay"